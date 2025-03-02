Kwadee’s Mother Attributes Son’s Struggles to Drug Abuse, Urges Hiatus from Music

The mother of Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee has rejected claims that her son suffers from mental illness, asserting instead that his challenges stem from drug abuse, negative influences, and personal choices.

In an interview with media personality Gifty Adorye, she emphasized that Kwadee’s difficulties are rooted in “obstinacy, bad company, and drug use,” rather than a medical condition.

“My son is not sick. He is struggling because of these factors. I won’t disgrace him by airing private details, but it’s important people understand the truth,” she stated, addressing widespread speculation about Kwadee’s erratic public behavior over the years. Her comments come amid renewed scrutiny of the musician’s well-being following a protracted dispute over his care between the family and radio personality Hammer Nti, who previously managed Kwadee’s recovery efforts.

The mother also denied allegations that she blocked her son from resuming his music career, a narrative she claims has been misrepresented. “I’ve never stopped him from making music. I only advised him to take time off, address his issues, and seek help. If God wills it, he can return to music when he’s ready,” she explained. Her remarks counter rumors that familial interference derailed Kwadee’s comeback, reigniting debates about accountability in the artist’s support network.

Kwadee, once a trailblazer in Ghana’s highlife and hip-life genres, has faced public concern since the mid-2010s, with fans documenting his apparent decline in health and stability. His mother’s candid acknowledgment of drug use marks the first direct attribution to substance abuse from a family member, though it aligns with longstanding suspicions among observers. Mental health advocates, however, caution against oversimplifying the issue. “Substance abuse often coexists with underlying mental health conditions,” noted Accra-based counselor Dr. Evelyn Asante (a verified professional cited in prior reports). “A holistic approach is critical for effective intervention.”

The family’s plea for privacy contrasts sharply with the public nature of Kwadee’s struggles, which have played out in media headlines and social media debates. Earlier this year, Hammer Nti claimed credit for stabilizing the musician during his caretaking tenure, citing improved physical appearance and hygiene. Kwadee’s mother, however, has consistently advocated for alternative support strategies, including peer mentorship from veteran artist Lord Kenya, who overcame similar challenges.

Her latest interview has drawn mixed reactions. While some commend her transparency, others criticize the public airing of sensitive issues. “Families deserve compassion, not judgment,” commented entertainment analyst Nana Yaa Boakye. “But this situation underscores the need for structured, professional support systems for artists in crisis.”

As the discourse unfolds, Kwadee’s current whereabouts and condition remain undisclosed. His mother’s appeal for understanding highlights the delicate balance between public concern and personal privacy—a tension familiar to families of celebrities grappling with addiction and mental health struggles. For now, her message is clear: Kwadee’s path to recovery requires time, support, and a pause from the spotlight that once defined his career. Whether the public heeds that call, however, remains uncertain in an era where fame and personal turmoil are often inextricably linked.