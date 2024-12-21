Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of ‘A Country Called Ghana’ Featuring Ramsey Noah

Renowned Ghanaian actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has revealed the intriguing behind-the-scenes story of his latest movie, A Country Called Ghana, shedding light on the unexpected journey that led to Nigerian superstar Ramsey Noah joining the project.

In an interview with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM, Lilwin shared that the initial plan was to feature Ghanaian actor Van Vicker in a prominent role, but circumstances changed dramatically at the last minute. “Let me be honest,” Lilwin said. “The original idea was to have Van Vicker star in the movie, but he disappointed us at the very last minute. That’s when we had to pivot quickly and reach out to Ramsey Noah.”

The decision to bring Ramsey Noah on board was not without its challenges, especially financial ones. Lilwin revealed that securing the celebrated Nigerian actor came at a steep price, admitting, “I had to pay him an amount that could probably cover the fees for all the stars in Ghana combined—and there would still be some balance left over!”

Despite the hefty cost, Lilwin was confident that the investment was worthwhile. “Ramsey brought something extraordinary to the project, and his presence elevated the production beyond what we initially envisioned,” he noted.

A Country Called Ghana explores themes of patriotism, resilience, and identity, delving into the lives of individuals navigating the complexities of modern-day Ghana while striving to preserve their cultural heritage. The movie blends humor, drama, and a powerful message of unity and progress, featuring a stellar cast that includes Kwadwo Nkansah, Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, Omar Krupp, Paa George, Afriyie Forson, and other notable Ghanaian and Nigerian actors.

Through this film, Lilwin not only presents an engaging cinematic experience but also underscores the importance of cultural preservation in an ever-evolving society.