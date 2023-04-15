Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin throws lavish party to mark 36th birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin celebrated his 36th birthday in style as he threw a lavish party at the Great Minds International School premises, Offinso Ahenkro, Ashanti Region.

Born April 15, 1986, Lilwin is arguably one of Ghana’s greatest entertainment since making his debut 10 years ago.

Lil Win, who is the director and owner of Great Minds International School, was joined by some top musicians and actors to celebrate this significant age milestone.

Speaking at the event, Lil Win was thankful to the Almighty God for blessing his life and asked for a long life as he continues with various philanthropic works.

“Celebrating this day year after year shows the blessing of God on my life, and I want to appreciate everything he has done for me.

“I want to do more for humanity, so I pray I live long enough to be able to fulfil my wishes on earth,” he said.

The award-winning actor and musician was joined by family and friends as he cut the gigantic birthday cake.

Lilwin has won over 120 awards in his over 10-year music and acting career and was recently adjudged the King of Ghanaian TikTokers at the 2023 GH TikTok Excellence Awards.