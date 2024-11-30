Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Kwadwo Nkansah Reflects on Early Struggles and Success in the Movie Industry

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Popular Kumawood actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah, has opened up about the challenges he faced when he first entered the movie industry, revealing that he was once mocked and discouraged for not being considered a funny comedian.

    Speaking during a one-on-one interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the actor shared his journey as a source of motivation for others facing similar discouragement.

    “When I started acting in the movies, they said I wasn’t good enough and that I shouldn’t be counted among comedians who are funny,” Nkansah recalled. “But by the time they realized, God had lifted me up to be counted among the best in the movie industry, and it’s all by the grace of God.”

    Nkansah also reflected on the early criticism he received for taking on roles that were unconventional, particularly his portrayal of elderly characters. “When I started acting as an old man in the movies, people mocked me and said my efforts were senseless,” he said. “But now, people really enjoy it when I play the role of an old character in movies. That’s the same when I introduced dancing into my roles.”

    He emphasized that despite the initial discouragement, his faith and determination led to success. “Everything people wanted to use to discourage me, God turned it around and blessed me,” Nkansah added. “So, never allow what people say to make you lose hope.”

