Kwahu-Abene Celebrates Enstoolment of New Paramount Chief in Historic Ceremony

The town of Kwahu-Abene was electrified with joy and cultural pride last weekend as the Kwahu Traditional Council crowned Baffour Akoto Osei, a distinguished Civil Engineer and native of the Etena family of Nkwatia, as the new paramount chief, known as the Kwahumanhene.

The historic event, held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Kwahu people, with the enstoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, as he will now be formally known.

The ceremony, steeped in tradition and grandeur, was presided over by four key kingmakers: the Krontihene of Abene, Nana Simpe Wiredu III; the Akyeamehene of Abene, Nana Asiedu Kwabeng; the Baamuhene of Abene, Nana Ntim Sampong II; and the Werempehene of Abene, Baffour Kyerefuor Nyarko I. Their collective role in the enstoolment process underscored the deep-rooted customs and meticulous protocols that govern such a significant occasion.

The day began at dawn, with the kingmakers gathering at the royal palace as early as 5:00 a.m. By 6:00 a.m., sacred rites and traditional rituals were performed in the palace’s sacred room, led by the Queen Mother and other authorized figures. These rituals, a blend of spirituality and tradition, set the tone for the day’s events, symbolizing the community’s reverence for its heritage and its hopes for a prosperous future under the new chief.

The newly enstooled Kwahumanhene, Baffour Akoto Osei, took his oath of allegiance, administered by the Abetifihene, Akyemfuo Asiedu Agyeman III, who also serves as the Adontenhene of the area and acting Kwahumanhene. This solemn moment was followed by the chief’s formal introduction to his stool, a symbolic act representing his ascension to leadership. He was then adorned with powder, a traditional gesture signifying victory, glory, and honor.

The ceremony was not without its share of high-profile support. A delegation from the office of former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor was present, standing in solidarity with the new chief. Flanked by his Council of Elders and other dignitaries, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III embodied the unity and strength of the Kwahu people.

The second phase of the event saw the new chief presented to the public amid a vibrant display of cultural elegance. Traditional music, drumming, and dancing filled the air, while attendees showcased rich regalia that highlighted the community’s cultural heritage. The Adontenhene, Akyemfuo Asiedu Agyeman III, addressed the crowd, urging them to support and pray for the new chief as he embarks on his mission to improve their lives. He also advised Daasebre to lead with humility and a listening ear, emphasizing the importance of servant leadership.

The enstoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III is more than a ceremonial event; it is a testament to the enduring strength of Kwahu’s traditions and the community’s collective aspirations. As the Kwahu people look to the future, they do so with a renewed sense of hope and pride, confident that their new leader will guide them toward progress and prosperity. The ceremony, a harmonious blend of the old and the new, serves as a reminder of the power of tradition to unite and inspire in an ever-changing world.