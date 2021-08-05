Kwahu Aduamoa youth plants trees

More than 500 cedilla seedlings have been planted by the youth of Kwahu Aduamoa with support from Aduamoaman, an association, in Accra headed by Nana Afari Mintah.

The youth and members of the association embarked on the tree planting exercise as part of efforts by the community to support the Green Ghana project unveiled by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District, Nana Mintah, said the community has set aside a communal labour day to involve members of the community in the exercise.

He said the project was expected to contribute significantly to the realization of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to building a healthy, sustainable and environmentally sound Green Ghana.

He condemned the illegal felling of trees that had become a common thing in the community and warned the youth against the menace.

He said championing development in the area was the association’s major concern and called on the youth to rally behind them to enable them to fulfil their obligations to society.

Nana Mintah cautioned inhabitants to adhere to rules and regulations put in place by traditional authorities by attending important gatherings and also participating in communal labour organised every Wednesday of the week.

He urged the youth to desist from alcoholism, smoking, robbery and illicit and unprotected sex that could result in teenage pregnancies.

Nana Owusu Boateng who supported the exercise also said the importance of trees cannot be underrated, adding that, forests played critical roles in maintaining the climate, freshwater systems and soils, as well as biodiversity, all of which are critical for food security and other aspects of human well-being.

He urged the youth in the area to be committed to managing, protecting and nurturing the trees into maturity.