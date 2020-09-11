The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly has supported 51 Persons with Disability (PWDs) with items worth GH¢90,000.00 to improve their economic activities and livelihoods.

The items included fridges, fishing nets, irrigation machines, electric sewing machines and industrial machines.

Mr Samuel Kena, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, who presented the items at a ceremony at Donkorkrom, thanked President Akufo-Addo for honouring his campaign promise of increasing the Disability Fund component of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) from two to three per cent.

He said the move was to empower the beneficiaries economically to get them out of the street as beggars.

He entreated them to use the items productively as there would be regular monitoring.

The DCE noted that some beneficiaries of such support from the Assembly do sell the items and come back to the streets to beg.

He cautioned them to desist from the practice to ensure continued support from the government.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency lauded the government for the support and promised to use the items to improve their lives