Kwahu Afram Plains South NCCE organizes quiz competition for public schools

To promote quality education delivery in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, the office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a quiz competition for public schools.

The programme organized in collaboration with the District Education Directorate was to abreast students of the 1992 constitution.

Among the schools that participated were Tease D/A, Tease R/C, Saint James Academy and Fidelis R/C Junior High Schools.

Items presented to participating schools were notebooks, boxes of hand sanitizers, packs of nose masks, exercise books and certificates.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Joseph Nyarko, the District NCCE Director said the activity was to ensure more literate populace in the district through quizzes and other educational activities.

He said it was their objective to also build their vocabulary and confidence level to enable them to have command over the various subjects and to improve academic performances in schools across the district.

He said the NCCE was poised to educate the masses on the 1992 constitution and educational programme to create awareness.

He said the NCCE introduced the programme to strengthen the schools Civic Education Clubs (CECs) and that it was to also instill and develop interest in learning among students.

Mr Nyarko said a key indicator of good education and academic excellence was the ability of every child or student to read and understand and be able to write and express himself or herself fluently, hence the gesture.

He noted that giving children a good foundation was critical for their future development and contribution to society.

He therefore entreated parents to enroll their wards into educational institutions with the expectation that their wards would learn and become responsible citizens to their families, community and the country.