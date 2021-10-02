Kwahu East DCE nominee receives endorsed

The presidential nominee for the position of Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Eastern Region, Mr Isaac Agyapong, has been endorsed by all the 32 Assembly Members.

The 32 assembly members, comprising 22 elected and 10 government appointees, all voted “yes” to confirm Mr Agyapong as the Kwahu East DCE.

It is the first time the assembly members have endorsed a presidential nominee for the position of DCE.

The confirmation grants Mr Agyapong a second chance as the Chief Executive after serving from 2017 to 2021.

He was grateful to the President, the area’s Member of Parliament, Mr Bryan Acheampong, Assembly Members and the chiefs and people of Kwahu Traditional Area for the re-nomination and approval.

“I humbly express my profound gratitude to his Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for my re-nomination for the position of the District Chief Executive for Kwahu East District Assembly, and the Assembly Members for voting massively to confirm my nomination,” he said.

Mr Agyapong called two other assembly members, who vied for the position, to join hands with him to develop the district and provide better services to the people.

“To the two other honourable members who also sorted to be appointed as District Chief Executive, I understand your disappointment, but let us give ourselves a second chance to work together to ensure that development is brought to the doorstep of our people,” he said.

Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, who sworn in the DCE, said the unflinching support and peace demonstrated by the Assembly Members during the voting process indicated their readiness for development.

He entreated the Assembly Members to assist the DCE to run a smooth administration that would guarantee sustainable development.

Local Government Minister Dan Botwe on Sunday, 19th September 2021 announced 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives nominated by the President.

The 260 assemblies were expected to either vote to confirm or reject the nominees in line with the local government law.