The Kwahu East District Assembly has improved educational infrastructure in public schools across the district to promote quality education delivery to the people and to enhance enrolment in the schools.

Some of the beneficiary schools were from communities such as Kwahu- Nkwatia, Kwahu Tafo, Hweehwee, Pepease, Hyewohoden, Miaso, Suminakese, Tokrom, Abetifi and Nteso.

Speaking in interview with the Ghana News Agency in Abetifi, Mr. Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive explained that, the gesture would create sound environment that would facilitate effective teaching and learning in the district.

He said the assembly had provided infrastructure such as dormitories and classroom blocks in most senior high schools across the district to help ease congestion in the schools and to ensure the success of the Government’s free SHS programme.

Mr Agyapong said the assembly had constructed 12- unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at the St. Peters SHS, St. Dominic SHS, Kwahu Tafo SHS and a three- units classroom block at the Nkwatia SHS.

He expressed the hope that, his efforts would enable many students in the constituency to enter secondary schools to benefit from the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He promised to lobby to help address shortfalls in educational infrastructure in the area, saying he had already constructed three- unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at the Kwahu- Nkwatia SDA primary, Tokrom D/A Primary School, Suminakese KG/ Primary School and the construction of a six- unit classroom block at Nteso.

Mr. Agyapong said scholarships were offered to over 500 students at the tertiary and secondary school levels and therefore called on students to visit the assembly in order to get registered.