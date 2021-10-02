Kwahu East Education Directorate adopt strategies to improve academic performance

The Kwahu East District office of the Ghana Education Service has mapped out a string of activities to improve the academic performance of students in public schools and also raise their confidence for competition.

The activities rolled out included the formation of monitoring teams, debate and creative writing clubs at the Junior High School (JHS) as well as the organization of quiz competitions in mathematics, English and science.

Speaking during the District’s School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM) at Abetifi in the Kwahu East District, Mr Andah Monney, District Director of Education, said it was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure improvement in education in the district.

He said the meeting was organized to discuss the performance of students in Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and other internal examinations, including the district mock and end of term examinations.

To improve quality education in communities across the district, he said teachers must volunteer to teach students after school hours and on weekends.

He noted that the move would help to improve the results of students and also enhance their literacy level.

He said the district mock which was organized and sponsored by the Kwahu East District Assembly elevated some low performing public schools.

He mentioned that Bokuruwa D/A Junior High School placed the ninth position out of 1,394 schools in the Eastern Region while two students from St. Peter’s JHS also placed eighth and 11th in Social Studies at the Regional level.

He said despite their hard work and dedication to the teaching profession, challenges were hindering teachers’ services to the people.

He said challenges such as lack of accommodation for teachers, high staff attrition, defective school blocks, truancy and absenteeism as well as failure by parents to attend P.T.A meetings.

He charged the community members to give out their apartments to teachers posted to the area so the district would have enough teachers.

Mr Monney also entreated parents to take the education of their wards seriously by providing them with all necessities to aid their learning.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the Chief of Abetifi, who chaired the occasion, said quality education delivery in the Abetifi community was a major priority and called for collaborative efforts to help champion it.

He said there were plans to enforce laws that prevent school-going children from staying outside deep into the night and hinted parents would be fined if their children flout the laws.