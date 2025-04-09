Kwahu High Flyers Tournament: Ghc 75,000 Up For Win This Easter!

As the Easter festivities approach, Ghanaians are gearing up for the annual celebrations in the Kwahu Highlands. This year, PrideSpins is adding to the excitement with the Kwahu High Flyers Tournament, offering a staggering GHS 75,000 in cash prizes to make your Easter even more memorable.

From March 31st to April 14th, 2025, players have the chance to spin their way to the top of the leaderboard and claim their share of the prize pool. The top prize is an incredible GHS 25,000 cash, followed by GHS 15,000 for second place and GHS 10,000 for third. To participate, simply play any qualifying games found under the “Tournament” tab or those labeled with the Tournament tag. For every GHS 1 spin you win during the tournament period, you’ll earn points. Keep an eye on the leaderboard and strive to stay within the top 1,000 to secure your prize.

PrideSpins continues to offer thrilling promotions beyond the Kwahu High Flyers Tournament.

The Guaranteed GHS 20,000 Fruity Fortune Jackpot is perfect for players looking to hit it big on slot games, while the Crash Royale Tournament delivers high-stakes action with a GHS 125,000 weekly prize pool. If you’re looking for consistent winnings, the Win Big Plus Free Bets Every Week! promo gives players extra chances to score big. Meanwhile, the PrideSpins Lucky Wheel offers exciting free spins and cash rewards every time you play. And for those who love to bring their squad along, the Refer N Chop with PrideSpins program allows players to earn a 4% commission from their friends’ deposits.

As we prepare for the vibrant Easter celebrations in Kwahu, let PrideSpins enhance your experience with thrilling games and the opportunity to win big. The excitement is building, the cash prizes are waiting, and the festivities are about to reach new heights. Make this Easter one to remember with PrideSpins!

Visit [PrideSpins] https://pridespins.com.gh/promotions/ to learn more and start playing today!

https://pridespins.com.gh/register?aff=717363

https://pridespins.com.gh/promotions/