Kwahu hosts African political and business summit

African political and business summit on the continent’s prosperity agenda has been held with a call on Africa leaders to utilize resource availability in the respective countries to grow the economy.

The use of the resource available in a country into productivity would help grow the economy as well curb the poverty rates.

The event “Africa Prosperity Dialogue Series” was aimed at deliberating on issues that affect Africa and the way to enhance the socio-economic activities of the country, and held at the Safari area, Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The event which also brought stakeholders from the various countries together was also to compliment the initiation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aimed at reducing trade barriers on the continent.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue focused on issues relating to AfCFTA ratification, market access, dispute resolution, negotiations on Phase II of the Agreement, industrialization, private sector, innovation and technology, financing and resource mobilization, partnerships for impact, and free movement of persons.

Ambassador Stephen Kojo Sackey who is Global humanitarian, freelance journalist, and Peace Ambassador for Project Peace Lights, an international NGO with presence in 30 African countries, in an interview commended the inception of AfCFTA to boost business activities within the continent.

According to him, the continent has been finding difficulty in embarking on trading activities for economic growth, but AfCFTA has come to salvage the plight of Africa traders as well encouraged more youth to venture into trade.

Source: AMB. Stephen Kojo SACKEY