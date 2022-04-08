Kwahu Mountain Marathon Winner to take home $2000

The ultimate winner of the 2022 Kwahu Mountain Marathon will take home a cash prize of $2000, among other goodies from sponsors.

This was announced by Mr. Edward Boahen, Project Manager of the third edition of the 21km Kwahu Mountain Marathon set to take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from Nkawkaw to Mpraeso.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 edition, Mr. Boahen said this year’s edition was going to be mega and as they expect over 1000 runners from all over the country as well as numerous Kenyan athletes participating in the race.

According to Mr. Boahen, their objective was to promote sports tourism, unearth talents and give the Kwahu Easter festival celebrations a positive image.

He noted the marathon could not be staged over the last two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but was poised to make the race the biggest in the country.

Mr. Boahen also noted that there would be cash prizes for female athletes who compete in this year’s race as well as consolation prizes for runners who took part in the event.

Other side attractions of the race include a health screening exercise and COVID-19 sensitization drive as well as free vaccinations.

The first edition of Kwahu Mountain Marathon was won by Matthew Nantiere with William Amponsah winning the second edition.