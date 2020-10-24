The Chiefs and elders of Kwahu- Nkwatia have finally accepted and enstooled Nana Boamah Ayiripe II as Chief of Nkwatia after three years of chieftaincy dispute following the demise of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV.

Nana Ayiripe II was enstooled as chief of Kwahu Nkwatia in 2017 as Chief of Kwahu- Nkwatia, after going through all necessary rites related to the traditions of the town.

According to Nana Odei- Tutu Ababio, the Krontihene of Nkwatia, the second party; Nana Yaw Asante was not satisfied with the vetting and so had to proceed to court for further clarifications.

This, he added ended up in the Kwahu Traditional Council headed by Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahumanhene and the President of the Council ,where a committee was created to see and delve into issues to help bring peace and unity.

Finally, the long awaited judgement was made on the 16th of October, this year, where Nana Ayiripe II was crowned the Chief of Nkwatia.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kwahu- Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District, he applauded the council for ensuring peace and tranquility among chiefs, elders and people of the community, a gesture, which he said would open doors for development projects to uplift the image of Nkwatia to befitting standards.

He said in terms of education, plans were far advanced to establish a university and to award scholarships to needy but brilliant students in the area.

He said he would do all under his powers to transform the community by bringing on board investors to create employment for the youth and entreated the citizens to help him to accomplish his dreams in peace and unity.