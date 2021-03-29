borehole

The Kwahu Praso Rural Bank Limited has provided two mechanized boreholes for the people of Kwahu Praso in the Kwahu South Municipality of Eastern Region to help solve the community’s water needs.

The gesture forms part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility to ensure that inhabitants have access to potable water.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kwahu Praso, Madam Lucy Opoku Arthur, Supervising Manager of the Bank noted that access to potable water had been a scarce commodity in parts of the district.

This, she said informed the bank’s decision to fund the construction of the project, adding, it was one of the many projects executed by the rural bank which were positively impacting the lives of people in its operational areas.

Madam Arthur said the bank had proven to be a trusted partner in the development and pledged to give support to the implementation of projects and programmes that would benefit the people.

She gave the assurance that the company would continue to support infrastructure development in the areas of education, improved water, sanitation, hygiene and health to enhance the living standards of the people.

Madam Arthur, therefore, advised the community to properly maintain the facility to prevent it from breaking down.

