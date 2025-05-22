Kwahu West MCE Declares Municipality a ‘No-Go Area’ for Galamsey

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West, Hon. Tamim Halidu, has issued a strong warning to illegal miners, declaring the municipality a no-go area for galamsey (illegal mining) activities.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Halidu said the government remains firm in its resolve to root out illegal mining and ensure environmental sustainability, warning that any Metropolitan, Municipal, or District Chief Executive (MMDCE) found complicit in such activities risks immediate dismissal, in line with directives from the President.

“We had a meeting with leadership across our area, and it was clear that no MMDCE should bow to galamsey pressure. The President has been firm on that,” he stated.

To enforce this position, the MCE announced that all miners operating within the Kwahu West Municipality have been summoned to the Assembly Hall on Friday. They are to present valid licenses that permit their operations.

“I have invited all those engaged in mining activities to a meeting. They must bring their licenses proving that they are legally mandated to operate within this municipality. If not, they will face the full force of the law,” Hon. Halidu warned.

He expressed concern that some illegal miners attempt to use the influence of local chiefs, politicians, and other authority figures to justify their operations. He emphasized that such practices would no longer be tolerated.

“We are not stopping anyone from working legitimately, but we all know galamsey has been banned. If you have proper documentation, we will verify it. If it is genuine, you can operate—but we will strictly monitor activities to ensure no mining happens along roads, rivers, or in protected forest areas,” he added.

The MCE also stressed his commitment to environmental sustainability, stating that his administration would pay close attention to sectors such as mining, timber logging, and sand winning to ensure responsible and regulated practices.

“Our priority is sustainability,” he said. “We must protect our environment while allowing regulated, lawful operations.”

The move comes amid ongoing national efforts to combat illegal mining, which has caused widespread environmental destruction and threatened water bodies across Ghana.