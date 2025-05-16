Kwahu West MCE Embarks on Thank You Tour, Calls for Peace, Unity, and Development

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West, Hon. Tamimu Aliedu, has embarked on a thank you tour across the municipality, visiting several traditional palaces to express gratitude for the support of local leaders and to call for peace, unity, development, and discipline within the district.

The tour, themed “Peace, Unity, Development, Discipline,” saw the MCE paying courtesy calls to the chiefs and traditional leaders of Atibie, Zongo, Obomeng, Mpraeso, Bepong, Twenurase, and Obo.

During his visits, Hon. Aliedu emphasized the critical role of traditional leaders in maintaining social harmony and fostering community growth.

He acknowledged the invaluable support these leaders have provided to the municipal assembly in promoting stability and progress over the years.

Addressing the chiefs, Hon. Aliedu reiterated his commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing social services, and creating opportunities for the youth.

He also appealed for continued collaboration between the municipal assembly and the traditional councils to ensure sustainable development.

“We must work together to promote peace, unity, and discipline within our communities. It is only through unity that we can achieve the development we all desire,” he stated.

The MCE further assured the traditional leaders of his dedication to addressing the pressing challenges facing their respective communities, including road infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

The chiefs, in response, expressed their appreciation for the MCE’s visit and pledged their support for his vision of a more prosperous and united Kwahu West.

The thank you tour is expected to strengthen ties between the municipal assembly and the traditional councils, laying a solid foundation for accelerated development in the coming years.