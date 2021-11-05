Kwahu West NCCE urges Ghanaians to be security cautious

Mr Francis Owusu Adjei, the Kwahu West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to be security conscious by disassociating themselves from vigilantism and other unlawful groups.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation,” he said it was about time kidnapping, robbery and committing suicide was minimised.

The programme, with support from the national security, was organized for selected youth leaders in the municipality to engage them on how to tackle the activities of secessionist movement groups and violent extremists within the west African countries.

He expressed worry at the rate at which violent activities were on the increase in the country, adding that, it had become a threat to all citizens.

He said the NCCE was embarking on a series of activities in selected districts to sensitize people on secessionist inclination and vigilantism.

Mr Owusu Agyei said if there were no national Cohesion in the country, the nation would be open to activities of external aggression and chaos and called for a collaborative effort in combating the menace.

Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive also blamed the high rate of insecurity on cybercrime and advised the youth to desist from such acts.

He called on landlords and landladies to do background checks of people who come to rent their premises to help minimize crime cases in the communities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Charles Kofi Adu, the Nkawkaw Divisional Commander also urged the public to conduct themselves within the dictates of the law to avoid any untoward consequences.

He said there was the need for all to have the spirit of love, one vision, and focus for one another and avoid discrimination.