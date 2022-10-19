Kwahuhene Daasebre Agyapong is Special Guest at 2022 Anlo Hogbetsotsoza

The chiefs and people of the 36 states of Anlo have invited Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Paramount Chief of Abene Kwahu to their annual traditional festival, Hogbetsotsoza as Special Guest.

The famous festival also known as Hogbeza, which commemorates the legendary exodus of Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present-day neighbouring Togo returns this year after its suspension in 2020 and 2021 in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Ken Kpedor, President of Anlo Youth Council, the umbrella body of the youth of Anlo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the invitation of the Kwahuhene meant an invitation to the entire Kwahu Kingdom to celebrate the 2022 Hogbeza with the Anlos.

He said the invitation would help bring the two kingdoms together as part of the bigger objective of using the Hogbeza platform to foster unity, peace and national cohesion.

Mr. Kpedor called on Anlo citizens home and abroad to patronise this year’s festival being held on the theme: “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotsoza: Uniting for Development, Sustaining our Unique Cultural Commonwealth for Future Generations.”

“I urge all citizens of Anlo especially the youth to come home for the single most important event on the Anlo calendar, the Hogbetsotsoza. It is ours and its celebration has benefits for us and the Anlo State. Let’s patronise it to make it the best traditional festival in Ghana,” he said.

Celebrated every first Saturday in November at Anloga, the traditional and ritual capital of the Anlo State, Hogbetsotsoza attracts chiefs and people across Eweland, other parts of the country and from the Diaspora to witness the display of rich tradition and culture of Anlos.