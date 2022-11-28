Kwahuhene wins best district farmer award

The Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II has been awarded the chief farmer of the year 2022 in the Kwahu East District in Eastern Region at this year’s farmers’ day celebration held at Kwahu Abene, a suburb of, Abetifi the district capital.

This year’s farmers’ day celebration which is dubbed “Accelerating Agriculture Development through Value Addition”, is to honour farmers all over the country who contributed to agriculture development by adopting the value-added principle.

The Kwahu East District Assembly replicated this year’s theme by honoring 19 best farmers’ categories at a ceremony staged on 25 November 2022 as districts in the region held their ceremony a week to pave way for the year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration in the regional capital, Koforidua.

Nana Asiedu Kwabeng, kyeamehene of Kwahu Traditional Council received the award on behalf of the paramount chief and commended the Assembly for recognizing the effort of farmers in the area.

He lamented the exorbitant price of agric chemicals on the Ghanaian market as a major hindrance in their work and therefore appealed to the government through the district to take steps to control the price as a relief for the farmers.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Kwahu East District, Hon Isaac Agyapong who address the gathering of farmers, clergies, traditional authorities, and staff of the Assembly lauded the work of the farmers.

He mentioned that the Assembly in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture has linked the farmers to sources of subsidized inputs: maize, rice, assorted vegetable seeds, and fertilizers under Planting for Food and Jobs.

“The nation is proud of you as the only sector of the economy that continually provides food on our tables and ensures food security for the district to ensure that we always live healthy to contribute your quota to national development”, he lauded.

Hon. Isaac also urged the farmers to work tirelessly adding that the district and the nation have recognized and acknowledged their efforts at ensuring sustainable food security for the people in the region and the country.