Kwahuman Association in Columbus supports Dwerebease D/A Basic School

The Kwahuman Association, a union of Kwahu Citizens in Ohio, Columbus of the United States of America (USA), has renovated a three-unit classroom block worth GHS25,000.00 for the Dwerebease D/A Basic School.

The project, which was to enhance the safety of school children and enhance teaching and learning, was facilitated by Reverend Isaac Anim, former Chairman of the Association.

At a ceremony marking the completion of the classroom block renovation, Mr Enoch Ahinkra, Chairman of the Association, said the Association’s objective was to improve the living standards of the people in Kwahu, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.

He noted that basic education and child protection formed the basis for higher academic, physical and social achievements in human development, hence the decision to undertake the project.

He said education and health of inhabitants in Kwahu had been their utmost priority, and that they had the desire to support more schools and CHPS compounds in deprived communities in Kwahu.

Mr Ahinkra said the Association through Okwawu United, the umbrella of the Association, had donated some medical equipment to the Atibie Government Hospital and the Aduamoa Health Centre to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

He said the Association had also provided cupboards and blackboards to some classrooms in the Dwerebease D/A Basic School to help create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Ahinkra said the Association planned to liaise with other NGOs to ensure that more schools in Kwahu, especially the Onyemso D/A Primary schools had access to quality education.

He advised parents to provide basic educational needs for their children to encourage them to remain in school and concentrate on their studies.

He, therefore, entreated members of the community to maintain the facility to serve children better in the area for quality education and improved outcomes.

Nana Danso Agyei, Krontihene of the Dwerebease community expressed gratitude to the Kwahuman Association of Columbus, USA, for rehabilitating the school facility.

He said it would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the area and called on other NGOs to support the community.