Kwaku DMC, Kwesi Arthur set to thrill fans at ‘Halloweekend Aye Hu’ concert

After headlining last year’s Pinktober event with fellow Asakaa members, Kwaku DMC is set to kick-off his ‘Aye Hu’ tour by headlining this year’s Pinktober event alongside Ghanaian hip-hop star Kwesi Arthur at the new Ol’lady in Kumasi on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The “Aye Hu ” concert which is organized by Ol’lady forms part of the annual Pink October celebrations set aside for breast cancer awareness.

Each year, Ol’lady dedicates the month to educate women on the dangers involved in having breast cancer and also holds a number of breast cancer clinics to get people checked for free.

Just like previous editions, Ol’lady climaxes the month of October with a musical concert, and this year’s edition would feature the 2018 BET Awards nominee, Kwesi Arthur.

Kwaku DMC, the headline artiste has been a member of the most sought-after ‘Asakaa Boys.’ Kwaku DMC is known for his stand-out verses on songs like ‘3y 3y dom’, ‘Condemn’ and ‘Ma drip’, ‘Off white flow’ which is an ode to his personal hero, Virgil Abloh.

Tickets to the ‘Aye Hu’ Concert are available online at ‘ego tickets’ and also on the ‘Ticket Wura’ App on Google Play store and patrons can reserve tickets via USSD/offline by dialing *713*33*686# or WhatsApp 024 242 6427.

However, patrons can also be part of the Aye Hu Concert online by streaming the event live on [https://www.stream233.com/Home/EventDetail?Id=1342]