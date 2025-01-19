Kwaku Manu Advises Minister-Designate Abla Dzifa Gomashie to Avoid Partisan Politics

Actor Kwaku Manu has offered valuable advice to the newly appointed Minister Designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, urging her to steer clear of partisan politics as she steps into her new role.

Speaking on Accra-based United Television, Manu emphasized the importance of treating all industry players equally, regardless of their political affiliations, as the key to her success.

“For her to succeed, she must understand that her effectiveness as a minister will depend on her ability to engage with everyone in the industry, no matter their political background,” Kwaku Manu stated. “She should be a mother for all, ensuring that she does not discriminate based on political leanings. If she can treat everyone equally, she will find the success she needs.” His words reflect the deep-rooted need for inclusivity and neutrality, especially in a sector as diverse as the creative arts.

Manu also took the opportunity to address a common challenge faced by previous ministers in the role, noting that many have lacked a solid understanding of the industry they were tasked with overseeing. He pointed to past examples, such as one former minister who was unaware of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), which signaled a troubling lack of industry knowledge.

He expressed hope that Gomashie, given her new position, would make a concerted effort to learn more about the sector. “It is my belief that she will take the time to understand the industry and its needs,” Manu said. “This is crucial to ensuring that the challenges faced by those in the industry are addressed properly.”

Kwaku Manu’s comments highlight the importance of both political neutrality and a deep understanding of the creative arts sector for anyone assuming leadership within it. With these qualities, he believes Gomashie can successfully navigate the complexities of the role and bring much-needed progress to Ghana’s tourism, culture, and creative industries.