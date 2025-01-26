Kwaku Sintim-Misa Urges Ghana’s Opposition to Rethink Strategy Amid Political Struggles

In a candid assessment of Ghana’s political landscape, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, better known as KSM, has urged the country’s opposition parties to adopt a more strategic and measured approach in the face of growing discontent with the leadership.

During a recent episode of his popular KSM show, Sintim-Misa, one of Ghana’s most respected public figures, provided his insights on how the opposition could turn its fortunes around.

Sintim-Misa emphasized that while visibility in Parliament is crucial for the opposition, especially for newer members, it should not come at the expense of substance. He pointed out that a strategy based on constant grandstanding and attention-seeking could backfire, risking alienating voters rather than galvanizing them. “Speak, yes, but speak intelligently,” he advised, highlighting the importance of making every statement and action count. The current approach, he suggested, could be undermining the opposition’s potential and tarnishing its credibility.

At the same time, the satirist and political commentator didn’t spare the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He noted that their growing unpopularity was largely self-inflicted, warning that the party risks becoming one of the most disliked in the nation’s history if current trends persist. Both sides, he argued, must take stock of their strategies and focus on regaining the trust of the electorate.

Sintim-Misa’s call for reflection extended beyond mere political tactics. He urged both the opposition and the ruling party to consider a more thoughtful and introspective approach to governance, one that addresses the real concerns of Ghanaians. His message was clear: in politics, substance must always outweigh noise.

As the country continues to grapple with leadership challenges, KSM’s advice underscores the growing need for both political parties to pivot toward a more grounded and solution-oriented approach if they hope to restore public confidence.