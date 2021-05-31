The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, at the weekend inaugurated a fully furnished church building constructed at the cost of GHC160, 000.00 for the Kwakuri Society of the church near Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.

Work on the project which started in September 2016, was initiated by the Kenyasi Circuit Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), as part of efforts to facilitate the spiritual and numerical growth of the church.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Kwakuri, Mt Rev Dr Boafo commended the fellowship for the initiative, and implored the youth of the church to emulate to facilitate the growth and development of the Methodist Church in general.

“We must think about the spiritual growth and welfare of others in society regardless of scarce resources”, he stated saying the project was an indication that the youth in the country could take a leading role towards national development.

Mt Rev Dr Boafo urged the youth to respect authority and guard against using abusive language, to obtain God’s blessing and longlife and called on Ghanaians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 health safety protocols and government restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr. Collins Boateng, the Kenyasi Circuit Youth Chairman of church noted the Kwakuri society was growing numerically, hence the need for the project to contain more worshippers.

“The place of worship for the Kwakuri society was a challenging situation that hindered the growth and development of the church. We therefore launch a fundraising rally to mobilize resources to build a befitting house of God”, he said.

The church project would therefore give the Kwakuri society, under the Goaso Diocese, and planted by the MYF in 2010, a convenient place of worship, he added.

Mr Boateng explained that society started with only seven worshippers who gathered at one of the classrooms at the Kwakuri District Assembly Primary School and now had more than 60 members.

Nana Yamoah, the ‘Connexional’ Assistant Secretary of the Lay Movement of the church later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the church project was the second initiated after a similar project was constructed and handed over at Dambai in the Oti region February this year.