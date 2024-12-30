Kwakye Calls for a Reset of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Amid Persistent Inflation

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has criticized the performance of Ghana’s monetary policy as the country ends the year with inflation at 23%, a policy rate of 27%, and a currency depreciation of 20%.

He described these figures as a “glaring failure” and emphasized the urgent need for a reset in the approach to managing inflation and exchange rates.

Dr. Kwakye argued that the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which is tasked with ensuring price stability and fostering sustainable economic growth, must be held accountable for its failure to meet its inflation and exchange rate mandates. He pointed out that the BoG’s primary goal is to achieve a medium-term inflation target of 8%, within a ±2% band, to ensure that the economy can grow without excessive inflationary pressures. The BoG is also responsible for maintaining a sound financial sector through effective regulation and supervision, which is critical for financial intermediation and overall economic stability.

Despite these objectives, the current inflation rate of 23% remains far from the BoG’s target, signaling the ineffectiveness of the central bank’s policies. Dr. Kwakye noted that the Bank of Ghana’s operational independence has not translated into effective control over inflation or exchange rates. He further pointed out that the central bank’s Inflation Targeting (IT) framework, which uses the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to anchor inflation expectations, has been unable to stabilize the economy.

In a post shared on his social media platform X, Dr. Kwakye remarked, “Stabilising prices and the exchange rate is simple practical economics. It is not rocket science!” He called for a reevaluation of the current monetary strategy, insisting that the policy direction needs to be reset to address the persistent economic challenges facing the country.

While Dr. Kwakye’s comments underscore concerns over the central bank’s policy performance, professional services firm Deloitte has offered a more optimistic outlook for 2025. According to Deloitte’s forecast, Ghana’s inflation is expected to decline in the coming year, partly due to a more stable cedi and easing domestic food prices. The firm projects that inflation will average 11.9% in 2025, a significant drop from the current rate, but still above the upper band of the Bank of Ghana’s inflation target of 8% ±2%.

Deloitte’s analysis indicates that inflation has declined in six out of the 11 months of 2024, with the country’s inflation rate standing at 23% in November. This marks a considerable improvement from the previous year’s average of 40.28%. Despite this progress, Deloitte cautioned that the target set by the government of a 15% year-end inflation rate will not be met. However, the firm remains hopeful that the downward trend will continue into 2025, driven by factors such as a more stable cedi, falling food prices, and reduced supply-side pressures.

The contrasting views from Dr. Kwakye and Deloitte highlight the ongoing debate over Ghana’s monetary policy effectiveness and the challenges ahead for the country’s economic recovery. As the government looks to stabilize inflation and manage currency depreciation, the pressure on the Bank of Ghana to recalibrate its policies will only intensify in the coming year.