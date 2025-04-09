Kwakye Ofosu Advocates Lifelong Fight Against Galamsey

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has urged that the battle against illegal mining in Ghana be treated as a permanent duty rather than one bound by arbitrary deadlines.

He argued that setting timelines for ending galamsey risks creating a false sense of closure, since there is no guarantee individuals will abandon the practice. Instead, he insisted that the state must remain “eternally vigilant” and demonstrate consistent resolve in enforcing mining laws.

“First of all, I am not sure that a timeline is the conversation we should be having. I think it should be a lifelong activity. The point is that we cannot guarantee that people will stop wanting to do galamsey. Every time that somebody plans to do galamsey and actually starts doing it, it is the duty of the state to fight it,” Mr Ofosu told Channel 1 Television.

He stressed that because human nature inclines some to flout regulations, the government’s response must be unceasing and visible. “Such that if you are engaged in galamsey or I am engaged in galamsey we will be stopped by the government and action will be taken. I think that is what people want rather than limiting yourself to say in two months I will fight galamsey,” he added.

This stance marks a notable departure from Mr Ofosu’s remarks while in opposition, when he accused the New Patriotic Party of benefiting financially from illicit mining operations. At that time, he called on Ghanaians to vote the party out if they wished to see galamsey eradicated from the country.

Illegal mining has long ravaged Ghana’s waterways and forest reserves, contaminating water sources and degrading arable land. Successive administrations have launched high-profile crackdowns and military interventions, yet the lure of gold and gaps in enforcement have allowed galamsey to persist. Experts warn that only a sustained, well‑resourced approach—backed by transparent accountability and community engagement—can protect vital ecosystems. Ultimately, enduring vigilance and public commitment will determine whether Ghana can curb this illicit practice for good.