Government Communication Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has clarified that if President Akufo-Addo decides to replace Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, it wouldn’t necessarily be due to any wrongdoing by Dampare.

Speaking on Channel 1 Television, Ofosu Kwakye explained that such a change falls well within the president’s prerogative, noting that it is common practice for heads of security agencies to be replaced when a new government assumes office.

Ofosu Kwakye stressed that there is no evidence to suggest that Dampare has acted improperly. “He does not need to have done something wrong to be changed,” he said. The minister’s comments underscore a broader understanding that, in the realm of national security, leadership transitions are often part of a strategy to chart a new direction rather than a punitive response to misdeeds.

This perspective points to a longstanding norm in Ghana’s political landscape, where shifts in government are frequently accompanied by changes in the leadership of key institutions. By emphasizing the routine nature of these transitions, Ofosu Kwakye aims to calm any public concern that a potential replacement of Dampare would indicate a failure in his performance or a breach of duty.

In an era when public confidence in state institutions is critical, the minister’s remarks serve as a reminder that changes in leadership may simply reflect a desire for renewed focus and fresh strategies, rather than a condemnation of past service. This explanation is likely to resonate with observers who see such administrative moves as part of the natural evolution of governance, ensuring that the police service remains aligned with the current government’s vision for national security.