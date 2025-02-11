Kwakye Ofosu Defends AG’s Move to Drop Cases, Claims NDC Was Targeted

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communication, has strongly defended the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue several high-profile court cases, arguing that many were politically motivated attempts to weaken the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV on Monday, Kwakye Ofosu claimed that the cases, initiated under the previous administration, were designed to intimidate and silence key opposition figures, including former Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and former NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Kwakye Ofosu questioned the fairness of prosecuting Ofosu Ampofo while those responsible for violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election remained unpunished. “What justification existed for prosecuting Ofosu Ampofo while state-sponsored actors who caused mayhem at Ayawaso West were left untouched?” he asked. He pointed out that a commission of inquiry had recommended sanctions for the perpetrators, but the government at the time ignored the findings. Instead, it pursued charges against Ampofo, accusing him of convening a meeting to discuss a response to the attacks on NDC members. “This was a clear travesty of justice,” Kwakye Ofosu asserted.

He also criticized the prosecution of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to sideline him during critical parliamentary debates, such as the contentious E-Levy discussions. “The Ato Forson case was clearly meant to silence him as a ranking member of the Finance Committee. Thankfully, the Appeals Court dismissed it,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu revealed that Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine would soon address the public to explain the rationale behind discontinuing the cases. He further accused the previous government of weaponizing the judiciary to target other NDC figures, including former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The decision to drop these cases has sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning its implications for accountability and the rule of law. However, Kwakye Ofosu maintains that the move is a necessary correction of past injustices. “This is about restoring fairness and ensuring that the judicial system is not used as a tool for political persecution,” he stated.

The controversy highlights the deep political divisions in Ghana, where legal actions are often viewed through a partisan lens. While some see the Attorney General’s decision as a step toward rectifying biased prosecutions, others fear it could set a dangerous precedent for selective justice. As the public awaits Dr. Ayine’s explanation, the debate over the independence and integrity of Ghana’s judiciary continues to intensify.