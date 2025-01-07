Kwame A-Plus and Wife Attend Historic Inauguration of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama

Independent Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, better known as Kwame A-Plus, was spotted at the Black Star Square alongside his wife, Akosua Vee, during the historic inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

A-Plus, who officially joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Ghana’s 9th Parliament, was among the many dignitaries attending the event marking Mahama’s return to the presidency.

This inauguration is significant as John Dramani Mahama will be Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic. At 66 years old, Mahama is returning for his second term after losing the 2016 elections.

As Mahama assumes office, he faces the challenge of addressing ongoing issues such as corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and public discontent. The expectations surrounding his leadership are high as Ghanaians look to his administration for solutions to these pressing issues.