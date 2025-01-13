Kwame A Plus Attributes 2024 Electoral Victory to Advice from Shatta Wale

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, has credited his triumph in the 2024 parliamentary elections to a key piece of advice he received from Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.

Reflecting on the role Shatta Wale played in shaping his political approach, A Plus revealed how the music icon’s insights helped him reframe his strategy and connect with voters on a deeper level.

A Plus, who previously made a name for himself in the music industry, shared that he admired Shatta Wale’s immense influence and the connection he has with his massive fanbase. “I reached out to Shatta Wale because I admired how he attracts massive followers. Anytime he steps out, he’s mobbed by people—whether he’s attending a radio interview, shooting a music video, or just going about his business. His influence is unmatched in Ghana,” A Plus recalled.

The advice Shatta Wale offered was simple yet profound: “Focus on people’s needs. Solve their problems, and they’ll naturally follow you. Leadership is about service.” He even drew a parallel to the leadership of Jesus Christ, emphasizing that true leadership is rooted in giving and addressing the concerns of others. This guidance resonated deeply with A Plus, who explained that it inspired him to shift his approach to campaigning.

“I implemented Shatta’s wisdom, and the results were overwhelming,” A Plus said. By focusing on the tangible needs of his constituents, engaging with them personally, and working to solve their everyday challenges, A Plus was able to earn their trust and secure their votes in the December 7, 2024 elections.

In the race, A Plus emerged victorious, defeating two-term MP and Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, with a total of 14,277 votes. Eyiah Quansah trailed behind with 11,637 votes, while the NDC’s Ywason Mohamed secured 10,112 votes. A Plus’s win in Gomoa Central was not just a political victory but a testament to the power of service-oriented leadership—a lesson he attributes to the wisdom shared by Shatta Wale.