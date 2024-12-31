Kwame A Plus Considered for 2nd Deputy Speaker Position in Ghana’s Next Parliament

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A Plus, the Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, is reportedly being considered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the position of 2nd Deputy Speaker in the upcoming Parliament of Ghana.

A source close to MyNewsGh confirmed the news, though Kwame A Plus himself has not received any official communication regarding the potential appointment. In an interview with the outlet, he expressed gratitude for the mere consideration, describing it as an honor given his journey and the challenges he has faced.

“Just the consideration, or even the rumour, is a great honour, considering where I’ve come from,” A Plus said.

Kwame A Plus, who ran as an independent candidate, emerged victorious in the December 7 parliamentary elections, garnering 14,277 votes from a total of 36,026 valid votes. He defeated the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who secured 11,637 votes. Ywason Mohamed of the NDC placed third with 10,112 votes.

Known for his outspoken criticisms of the outgoing NPP government and his role as a pundit on UTV’s United Showbiz programme, A Plus’s potential rise to the position of 2nd Deputy Speaker marks an interesting development in the new Parliament.