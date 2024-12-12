Kwame A Plus Prioritizes Gomoa Central Over Creative Industry in Parliamentary Role

Ghanaian musician and newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, has made it clear that his primary focus in Parliament will be to serve his constituents, not advocate for the entertainment industry.

Ahead of his official duties, A Plus emphasized that his election was driven by the trust and votes of the people of Gomoa Central, not by any support from creative industry groups. In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated, “I don’t want anyone to think that Kwame A Plus is going to Parliament to fight for the interest of the entertainment industry. That is not my business there. My interest is to work and bring satisfaction to the people of Gomoa Central who voted massively for me because of the confidence they have in me.”

A Plus, known for his outspoken views and career in the music industry, pointed out that no major creative industry body, including the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) or the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), supported his political campaign. “When I was contesting, there wasn’t any word of support from the creative industry. It was just a few of my friends in the industry who stood by me throughout,” he added.

He further noted that his responsibility in Parliament was solely to represent the interests of his constituents, not the creative sector. “Nobody should tell me I’m representing the creative industry. I’m going to Parliament to serve the people of Gomoa Central,” he said.

A Plus also urged fellow industry players to take advice from Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who has been vocal about the challenges facing the creative industry. “Shatta Wale has been talking too much sense. They should go and listen to what he says, I know it will help them,” A Plus remarked.

In the 2024 general elections, A Plus won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat with 14,277 votes, defeating the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, by a margin of 2,640 votes.

Reflecting on his political journey, A Plus shared how he prepared for the transition into public office by pursuing higher education. “I went back to have a Bachelor’s degree, a Master’s, and an LLB. I armed myself with the requisite knowledge, and I’m glad of the outcome today,” he said.