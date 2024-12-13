Kwame A Plus Signals Willingness to Collaborate with NDC, but Demands Focus on Constituency Development

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A Plus, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has expressed openness to collaborating with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament, but he insists that such cooperation will depend on a commitment to his constituency’s development.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, A Plus confirmed that the NDC had already reached out to him regarding potential collaboration, noting that he was willing to work with them. However, he made it clear that his support comes with conditions, primarily focusing on the pressing development needs of Gomoa Central.

“My priority is Gomoa Central,” A Plus emphasized, stressing that the NDC must demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving the region’s infrastructure, particularly its road networks. “The roads from Gomoa Lome to Asebu are terrible. There are no good roads in the constituency. They should include us in their plans because Gomoa Central is part of Ghana,” he added.

The newly elected MP also urged the NDC not to let their parliamentary supermajority lead to arrogance. He warned that unilateral decisions would not be tolerated and called for a more collaborative approach in the legislature. “This is not the time for unilateral decisions,” A Plus said, advocating for engagement and consensus-building. “They must be open to meaningful dialogue. That’s the only way forward.”

Despite his strong stance, A Plus reaffirmed his commitment to work for the development of both his constituency and the nation as a whole. “I want development for Ghana and Gomoa. That’s my focus,” he concluded, while also issuing a caution to the ruling government. “We are experts in bringing governments down. I will ensure that if the right things are not done, we won’t hesitate to act. Let’s do this properly.”