Kwame A Plus Slams President Akufo-Addo as “Opportunist” and “Self-Centered”

Kwame Asare Obeng, better known as A Plus, has sharply criticized Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo, calling him an “opportunist” and “self-centered.”

The outspoken politician, who is also the Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central in the Central Region, claimed that the president only reaches out to individuals when it benefits his interests.

During an extended coverage segment of Ghana Decides 2024 on TV3, A Plus was asked by co-host Johnnie Hughes if President Akufo-Addo had congratulated him on his recent electoral victory, especially considering his support for the president’s campaign in the past. A Plus responded by recalling a strained relationship with Akufo-Addo that began in 2018, following his public criticism of some of the president’s appointees for alleged misconduct.

A Plus revealed that the fallout over these criticisms led to a breakdown in communication with Akufo-Addo, and the two have not spoken directly since then. The only exception came two weeks before the 2020 elections, when outgoing Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, facilitated a phone call between A Plus and the president.

“He has never called me. The last time he spoke to me… Akufo-Addo is an opportunist and a self-centered person, and you can quote me on that,” A Plus remarked, adding that his efforts to support Akufo-Addo and defend him had gone unnoticed once his criticism of the president’s appointees led to a falling-out.

A Plus went on to explain that despite repeated hints from Agyapong that Akufo-Addo wanted to speak with him, he refused to take the call until the 2020 elections, when the president was reportedly uncertain about his chances of winning. The call was made through Agyapong’s phone, with the latter urging A Plus not to “disappoint” the president by refusing the conversation.

“I was not expecting his call. Akufo-Addo only called me two weeks before the election because he wanted support. Because he was scared, and after that, he has never called me,” A Plus asserted, reiterating that he has never shared the details publicly before but felt compelled to speak out now.

Despite the strained relationship, A Plus expressed confidence in his own path, stating, “I know what God has planned for me.”