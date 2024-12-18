Kwame Agbodza Accuses Akufo-Addo Government of Overpricing E-Gate Initiative at Kotoka Airport

Adaklu Lawmaker Kwame Agbodza has criticized the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration for what he described as the fleecing of Ghanaians through the controversial E-gate initiative at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Agbodza questioned the justification for the high cost of the E-gate system, pointing out that while the previous Mahama administration spent $250 million to build the entire Terminal 3 at KIA, the Akufo-Addo administration allocated $147 million for the E-gate alone.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, December 18, Agbodza claimed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s efforts to launch the E-gate were nothing more than a “create, loot, and share” scheme. He also expressed disbelief that the system, which had been part of Terminal 3 since its inception, was being presented as a new initiative by the current government.

“The Vice President went to the airport attempting to launch something called the E-gate. The truth is, that thing has been part of Terminal 3 at KIA. The debate is not about activating the gate, but about the embarrassment and cost of it all. It is a new create, loot, and share initiative, and the Vice President should have known better,” Agbodza said.

He continued, stating, “President Mahama spent $250 million to build the entire Terminal 3 at KIA, but Vice President Bawumia allowed an entity in this country to propose that the E-gate alone would cost $200 million. That amount has now been revised to $150 million, and today we are told it is still around $147 million. What is the justification for this? The Ministry of Finance and Ghana Immigration Service are in a rush to activate this and allow a private entity to fleece the people of this country.”

The E-gate system was introduced to facilitate smoother passage for passengers arriving at KIA, promising to reduce wait times and improve border security by preventing illegal entry. It is also expected to help identify individuals who may pose security risks.

Dr. Bawumia, who inaugurated the E-gates on December 3, hailed the system as a major step forward in Ghana’s digital transformation, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and biometrics to create a seamless travel experience. He added that the system would also enable the country to facilitate e-visas and prepare for the future of border management.

“These E-GATES are a symbol of national pride and ingenuity. The new border control system at the airport is designed to benefit a wide range of travelers, including citizens, members of the diaspora, and visitors,” Dr. Bawumia remarked.

Minister of the Interior Henry Quartey explained that the E-gates would enhance the Ghana Immigration Service’s ability to track individuals of security concern and strengthen border controls.

“The gates will enhance the Ghana Immigration Service’s ability to launch data and track persons who are of security concern,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, praised the initiative as a significant achievement in the government’s push for digitalization.

“The E-GATE is a significant step forward in achieving the government’s digitalization goal,” Takyi said.