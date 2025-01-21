Kwame Agbodza Outlines Strategy for US$10 Billion ‘Big Push’ Infrastructure Initiative

Kwame Agbodza, the minister-designate for Roads and Highways, has laid out a comprehensive plan to implement the ambitious US$10 billion ‘Big Push’ infrastructure initiative, introduced by President John Mahama.

During his vetting by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, Mr. Agbodza revealed that the four-year programme will focus on critical infrastructure projects, with an annual allocation of US$2.5 billion.

Agbodza emphasized that the initiative will not be limited to road projects, but will encompass significant infrastructure interventions across multiple sectors. He assured the committee that all projects will be selected based on strict value-for-money criteria to ensure maximum impact on the country’s infrastructure landscape.

“These projects will not only address road needs but will target high-impact areas with the potential to transform Ghana’s infrastructure,” he said, signaling a broad scope for the programme. “The aim is to improve national infrastructure in a way that supports sustainable growth and development.”

A key issue raised by the minister-designate was the persistent concerns about the durability of roads and infrastructure. He acknowledged that factors such as substandard materials, poor supervision, and delays in contractor payments have led to the rapid deterioration of roads, often within a year of completion. Agbodza stressed that addressing these issues holistically is vital to ensure long-term infrastructure quality.

“We need to take a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development,” he stated, noting the importance of selecting the right materials, improving supervision, and ensuring timely contractor payments. He also highlighted the issue of imported bitumen that hasn’t been tested for climate suitability, further complicating road quality.

Agbodza also addressed a significant concern facing the sector: the looming skills gap in engineering. With many experienced professionals nearing retirement, he pointed out the need for both new recruitment and the continuous upgrading of skills within the existing workforce. He emphasized the importance of training new engineers while also ensuring the capacity building of those already in the system through in-house programs.

“It is crucial to maintain a steady flow of skilled personnel to manage the nearly 4,000 road projects currently underway in the country,” he said, calling for an immediate focus on developing both new talent and strengthening the expertise of the existing workforce.

Financial management remains a central focus of the ‘Big Push’ initiative, with Mr. Agbodza stressing the need for prudent project selection and execution to avoid the pitfalls of excessive debt. He highlighted that delays in contractor payments often lead to project abandonment, increasing overall costs and accumulating unnecessary interest payments.

“We cannot afford to continue spending billions on projects only to incur even higher costs due to inefficiencies. This model is not sustainable,” Agbodza cautioned, underlining the importance of maintaining strict financial discipline throughout the programme.

Responding to concerns about unfinished projects, Agbodza reiterated that the government is committed to completing all ongoing projects before initiating new ones. He stressed that the first year of the ‘Big Push’ will prioritize finishing critical infrastructure projects that have been left incomplete, ensuring they serve their intended purpose.

“Our focus in the initial year will be to complete ongoing projects to avoid further waste and to guarantee that they deliver value to the people,” he assured the committee.