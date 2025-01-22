Kwame Agbodza Pledges Commitment to Gender Inclusivity in Road Construction Sector

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, has committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women within Ghana’s construction sector.

During his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 22, 2025, Agbodza acknowledged the underrepresentation of women in the road construction industry and pledged to actively work towards creating equitable opportunities for women in this vital sector.

“The proportion of female contractors in the road sector is significantly low, and this must change,” Agbodza said. “We must make a conscious effort to develop the capacity of women and provide them with opportunities to thrive in the industry.” His comments reflect a growing recognition of the gender disparities that persist in many technical fields, including road construction, and his commitment to dismantling these barriers.

A vocal advocate for gender inclusivity, Agbodza, who has supported the Affirmative Action Bill, emphasized that creating an enabling environment for women to succeed is not only a societal necessity but a personal value. “I want my daughter to grow up in a society where her potential is not limited by gender. We all have a role to play in ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities,” he remarked during his testimony.

His pledge is particularly significant in light of concerns raised by female contractors, who have voiced frustrations about being overlooked for major road projects. In response, Agbodza assured the committee that he would work towards increasing the participation of women in the sector, praising the qualities of female contractors, such as being meticulous and results-driven, which he believes will contribute positively to road development projects.

To ensure that women can fully engage in the road construction industry, Agbodza vowed to collaborate with key stakeholders to implement supportive policies, such as capacity-building programs and more equitable contract allocations. This would ensure that women are not only given a seat at the table but are also empowered to succeed and grow within the sector.

In addition to gender inclusivity, Agbodza addressed several other critical issues facing Ghana’s road infrastructure. These included the need for sustainable road designs, effective traffic management to alleviate congestion in cities like Accra and Kumasi, and the implementation of climate-resilient infrastructure. Agbodza particularly emphasized the importance of public transport systems, such as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and light rail networks, to reduce traffic gridlocks and improve urban mobility.

On road maintenance, Agbodza pointed out that better drainage systems are crucial in preventing road deterioration. He explained that stagnant water due to poor drainage remains one of the main causes of road damage and promised to prioritize solutions to these issues in future urban road projects.

Agbodza concluded his remarks by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the role and reaffirmed his readiness to tackle the challenges facing the road sector. His holistic approach to infrastructure development, coupled with a strong focus on inclusivity, promises a fresh direction for Ghana’s road and highways management under his leadership.