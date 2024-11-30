Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Kwame Awuah Darko Claims Ashanti Region No Longer a Stronghold for NPP Ahead of 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Kwame Awuah Darko, the former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, has stated that the Ashanti Region is no longer a reliable stronghold for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Ghana heads into the 2024 elections.

    In an interview with the media in Kumasi, Mr. Darko criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration for neglecting the region, suggesting that the government’s failure to address the needs of Ashanti residents has eroded their support. He pointed out that the region, which played a crucial role in securing the NPP’s victory in previous elections, has now become disillusioned with the party.

    In contrast, Mr. Darko praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its commitment to the region’s development, citing a series of large-scale projects initiated by the party across various sectors. He urged Ashanti residents to consider voting for former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming elections, promising a renewed focus on development and progress for the region under their leadership.

    As Ghana prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, the NPP and NDC are poised to battle for dominance, with the Ashanti Region likely to play a significant role in the electoral outcome.

    Previous article
    Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Reaffirms NPP’s Commitment to Revitalizing Agricultural Colleges
    Next article
    CAMFED Ghana and NSA Conclude Successful Monitoring of Learner Guide Programme in Northern Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Empress Ghadafi Makes Triumphant Return with New Single “Poison”

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    After years of silence, Ghanaian-Canadian HipJazz sensation Empress Ghadafi...

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Empress Ghadafi Makes Triumphant Return with New Single “Poison”

    Entertainment 0
    After years of silence, Ghanaian-Canadian HipJazz sensation Empress Ghadafi...

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Real Estates 0
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Science 0
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE