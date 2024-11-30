Kwame Awuah Darko Claims Ashanti Region No Longer a Stronghold for NPP Ahead of 2024 Elections

Kwame Awuah Darko, the former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, has stated that the Ashanti Region is no longer a reliable stronghold for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Ghana heads into the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the media in Kumasi, Mr. Darko criticized the Akufo-Addo-led administration for neglecting the region, suggesting that the government’s failure to address the needs of Ashanti residents has eroded their support. He pointed out that the region, which played a crucial role in securing the NPP’s victory in previous elections, has now become disillusioned with the party.

In contrast, Mr. Darko praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its commitment to the region’s development, citing a series of large-scale projects initiated by the party across various sectors. He urged Ashanti residents to consider voting for former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming elections, promising a renewed focus on development and progress for the region under their leadership.

As Ghana prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, the NPP and NDC are poised to battle for dominance, with the Ashanti Region likely to play a significant role in the electoral outcome.