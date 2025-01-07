Kwame Awuah-Darko Expresses Willingness to Serve Ghana Under President Mahama’s Administration

Kwame Awuah-Darko, a renowned figure in Ghana’s energy and agricultural sectors, has expressed his openness to serve the nation under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, should the opportunity arise.

The influential businessman and agricultural advocate made this statement during the inauguration ceremony at the Black Star Square on January 7.

Awuah-Darko, known for his transformative leadership at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) and the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), reflected on his roots and values, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the development of Ghana. Despite being deeply involved in the agricultural sector in recent years, Awuah-Darko made it clear that his dedication to the nation’s progress transcends his personal interests.

“I stand here today not as a politician, but as a proud son of this land, a farmer,” Awuah-Darko shared in an interview with TV3. “Farming is my calling—working the soil, sowing seeds, and reaping the harvest that feeds our people. It has taught me the value of patience, hard work, and faith.”

Acknowledging the call of duty, Awuah-Darko conveyed that sometimes national service demands stepping beyond one’s comfort zone. He expressed his readiness to contribute to the country’s growth if given the chance to serve within the administration of President Mahama.

“As a citizen of this great nation, I also recognize that sometimes, we are called to serve in ways that transcend our comfort zones. If called to serve under the leadership of President Mahama, I will answer without hesitation,” he affirmed.

His remarks have resonated with many Ghanaians, as they highlighted his humility, leadership, and sense of duty. Awuah-Darko’s tenure at BOST and TOR saw crucial reforms that were pivotal in strengthening Ghana’s energy infrastructure. More recently, he has focused on agriculture, aiming to contribute to the country’s food security and rural development.

Reflecting on the convergence of his career in agriculture and his potential role in public service, Awuah-Darko remarked: “Service is an extension of who we are. Whether as a farmer or a public servant, my aim is to contribute to a Ghana that thrives.”

Awuah-Darko’s comments underscore his deep-rooted commitment to Ghana’s progress, illustrating his willingness to serve in any capacity to improve the nation’s future. With his leadership track record and devotion to sustainable development, his possible future role in the Mahama administration could signal a continued focus on growth and national prosperity.