Kwame Blay Refutes SINO Africa’s Land Theft Allegations in Legal Dispute

Kwame Blay, CEO of Western Group, has strongly rejected allegations of land theft made by SINO Africa, a company owned by Joseph Siaw Agyepong of Zoomlion, regarding a 29-acre plot in Borteyman, Accra.

Blay, through his company Terraform Development Ltd., insists the land was lawfully acquired and the accusations are “unfounded and misleading.”

The dispute dates back to 2021 when SINO Africa filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the property, despite the land being registered under three separate titles since 2008. The property was originally owned by the Nii Abotsi Borlabi family before being transferred to Royal Bell Investments and later sold to Terraform Development. Blay revealed that construction had already commenced, including the erection of a perimeter wall, when the legal action began.

Blay further alleged that his company faced harassment from land guards who dismantled the wall, reportedly under SINO Africa’s instructions. Efforts to reach an amicable resolution failed when Joseph Siaw Agyepong demanded US$12 million, project chairmanship, and investor introductions, conditions Blay dismissed as “unfair and legally baseless.”

In a court ruling, the High Court ruled in favor of Terraform Development, affirming its ownership and issuing an injunction against SINO Africa to prevent further interference. The Nungua Stool, the original landowners, testified that they never sold the land to SINO Africa. Despite this ruling, SINO Africa has appealed the decision, and the legal process continues with Terraform Development maintaining possession of the land.

Blay has also condemned attempts to politicize the matter, stressing that it is a private legal dispute, not a political issue. He refuted suggestions that the dispute was connected to his father, former NPP chairman Freddie Blay, calling such insinuations distracting. Blay emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, regardless of political affiliations.