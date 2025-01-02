Kwame Bofrot Returns to Ghana for Groundbreaking Soccer Trial with U.S. Coaches

Levi Korum, better known by his online persona Kwame Bofrot, is set to return to Ghana from May 29-31, 2025, to organize a pioneering soccer trial that combines his passion for the sport with his commitment to giving back.

The event will feature several NCAA Division 1 soccer coaches from the United States, providing a unique opportunity for young Ghanaian players to showcase their skills and potentially earn scholarships to play abroad.

Kwame, a social media sensation with over 300,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, grew up in Ghana with a deep love for soccer. His early years were shaped by training at the Lizzy Sports Complex, an iconic facility in Accra known for nurturing young talent. The eventual closure of Lizzy Sports Complex was a significant setback for many aspiring soccer players, including Kwame, who viewed it as a vital stepping stone toward professional success.

“It was so discouraging to see what was the major soccer investment in Ghanaian youth get abandoned,” Kwame shared. “For me, it felt like a piece of the dream was taken away—not just for me, but for countless young players who saw Lizzy as a stepping stone to something greater.”

Despite the challenges, Kwame’s passion for soccer never faltered. After moving to the United States in 2020, he pursued collegiate soccer while immersing himself in American soccer culture. Today, Kwame is an integral part of the soccer community, managing social media for Grand Canyon University’s Division 1 men’s soccer team.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Kwame has become a global sensation with his comedic skits celebrating Ghanaian culture. His online persona, Kwame Bofrot, has garnered him hundreds of thousands of followers who appreciate his relatable humor.

Now, Kwame is using his platform and connections to give back to Ghana. The upcoming soccer trial is aimed at addressing the key issue many talented Ghanaian players face: limited opportunities to showcase their abilities.

“The biggest problem talented Ghanaian soccer players face is that they often get no chances to perform in front of scouts or foreign coaches,” Kwame explained. “Many of them have the talent to go far, but because of the lack of resources and exposure, their talents go nowhere.”

The three-day trial will provide a rare opportunity for young Ghanaian players to demonstrate their skills in front of U.S. Division 1 coaches, opening doors to potential athletic scholarships and the chance to pursue higher education abroad. Kwame envisions this event as the beginning of something transformative for Ghanaian soccer.

“I want this trial to be the groundbreaking of something special,” Kwame said. “I hope it becomes a major source of hope for the youth, a chance to dream big and see that their talents can take them places.”

The event is expected to draw hundreds of aspiring soccer players from across Ghana. In addition to the opportunity for exposure, it will offer mentorship and guidance for players aiming for international soccer careers and academic advancement.

Kwame’s initiative represents a powerful blend of passion and purpose. By leveraging his experience and platform, he aims to bridge the gap between Ghanaian talent and global opportunities, inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams.

As the countdown to May 2025 begins, Ghana eagerly awaits Kwame Bofrot’s return, bringing hope, inspiration, and the potential for a brighter future for the country’s aspiring soccer stars.