Kwame Jantuah Blames Police and Political Leadership for Ghana’s Ongoing “Galamsey” Crisis

Illegal mining, or “galamsey,” continues to ravage Ghana’s environment, devastating water bodies, farmlands, and biodiversity reserves, despite promises from successive governments to tackle the issue.

The persistence of this environmental disaster has ignited widespread frustration, and Kwame Jantuah, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and respected legal practitioner, believes that both the police and the political leadership are significantly responsible for the ongoing crisis.

Appearing on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, Jantuah took aim at the Ghana Police Service, accusing them of being ineffectual in enforcing the law. “We have a police service that doesn’t know how to handle the law,” he stated bluntly, adding that the police force must play a central role in the battle against illegal mining. He expressed disbelief at reports of illegal miners encroaching on protected biodiversity reserves, questioning why law enforcement seems absent in the face of such violations. “Today, we hear they’ve gone into the biodiversity reserves to mine. What’s the police service doing?” he asked.

Jantuah’s criticism didn’t stop at law enforcement. He also pointed the finger at both current and former political leaders for failing to take decisive action. Specifically, he called out President Akufo-Addo for reneging on a promise to withdraw a legislative instrument—referred to as “2464”—that Jantuah believes contributes to the illegal mining crisis. “President Akufo-Addo promised to withdraw it, which he didn’t,” Jantuah said, expressing his frustration over the lack of follow-through.

In addition, Jantuah turned his attention to former President Mahama, urging him to take swift action on the matter. “I think President Mahama should quickly, quickly, quickly withdraw it so that we can take people on,” he insisted, suggesting that both past and present administrations share the blame for the persistence of galamsey.

Jantuah’s comments underscore the urgency with which many Ghanaians feel about the continuing destruction of the environment by illegal mining. His criticism of the police and political leadership highlights a deep frustration with the lack of progress and accountability in addressing the crisis. With no clear resolution in sight, the battle against galamsey remains one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges.