Kwame Nkrumah is the selfless man of the Century-Ekye-Kwesie

The Convention People’s Party’s(CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro in the December 2020 elections, Mr Patrick Ekye-Keesie has eulogized Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President, Osagyefo Dr.Kwwme Nkrumah for his selflessness and service to humanity in the 21st century.

He said the selflessness, love, transparency and commitment to duty by Dr Nkrumah culminated in massive socio-economic development of the country and by extension the African continent.

Mr Ekye-Keesie was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Beyin to mark the 112th birthday celebration of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the sunrise of OSAGYEFO Dr. Nkrumah was a blessing in disguise and thanked Professor John Evans Atta Mills who initiated the Founder’s day celebration, adding that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was without doubt an unmatched hero to Ghana and Africa as a whole.

He said People mistook him to be a “Tingod but I say he was the saviour of the black man. I am very young and never met Nkrumah but his concept and visual ideologies remained a mystery.

“Such a selfless individual who has nothing to boast about but the total liberation of the Black Continent. So for me, His leadership skills were of a merit able sort which we have to adopt and just update for national development”.

Mr Ekye-Kwaesie said the 1966 coup was the dark days in Ghana and Africa as a whole, as all hope was lost regarding the overthrow of Nkrumah who was ready to move the entire Africa to another level.

“All the various petroleum Explorations, Mine reserve assessments, Various Factories at various stages of completion, Health systems, Educational systems and social welfare were all truncated and left to rot”.

Mr.Ekye-Kwesie urged current political actors to copy Nkrumah and industralise the system and wean Ghana out of foreign loans and grants.

He said what Dr. Nkrumah “stood for was Love for Humanity and that is what we call greatness in the highest order”.

Mr Ekye-Kwaesie lauded the torch bearer of African continent for the African Unity agenda which gave the ordinary African the chance to own him or herself without segregation.

“Look at Guinea Conakry, Mali, Congo were all under the jurisdiction of Nkrumah as a co- president. So he brought prestige to the struggle for total liberation in Africa and where ever the black man finds himself globally”.

He admitted that Dr. Nkrumah’s achievements were unmatched, all the Iconic installations in Ghana from power, roads to social interventions were all executed under the Nkrumah Era.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate noted that “there is growing despondency among the youth and cautioned that Ghana should be mindful of the happenings in Mali, Guinea and recently Sudan.

He stressed the need for “the government to take a critical look at the growing agitations regarding current economic conditions which in a way, is harsh”

“In essence, we need to revitalize all abandoned factories like the Bonsa Tyre Factory surrounded by vast rubber plantation, Abosso Glass Factory, Pwalugu Tomato Factory, Esiama Coconut Factory among others.”