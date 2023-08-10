The re-developed Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park continues to attract more patrons daily a month after it was commissioned and opened to the public.

Although official figures are not readily available, scores of visitors, mainly Ghanaians and foreign nationals were seen on Wednesday when this reporter made a stop at the facility.

Guests from all age groups, including pupils of Happy Feet School at Abokobi in Accra and St Peters Mission School at Nsawam were on tour in the company of tutors.

Obviously making the trip for the first time, the pupils of Happy Feet School, aged between three and seven, were beaming in casual outfits as they held hands and walked leisurely towards the Kwame Nkrumah statue and fountain area.

Andrew, a visitor, said he was in Accra briefly and decided to spend a short time at the “cool and well-organised space”.

Patrons paid for tickets at the waiting area before proceeding to the main park, where many were seen taking pictures and engaged in chit-chat.

Now one of the attractive tourist destinations in Accra, the edifice, which opened to the public on July 11, 2023, boasts of a new Presidential Library, a training centre, a restaurant, a VVIP lounge, an Artistic Freedom Wall, a befitting car park, state-of-the-art lavatory, music and light fountain, digitised revenue collection system and other features.

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday July 4, 2023, commissioned the GH¢ 30 million modernised park, which is expected to attract millions of domestic and foreign visitors.

It is one of the museums and heritage attractions being constructed or renovated to make the country a hub of heritage tourism in Africa.

The rate for non-Ghanaian adults visiting the park is GH¢100 while that of Ghanaian adults is GH¢25.

Tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians are charged GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students pay GH¢5.

That of schoolchildren is pegged at GH¢5.

Managers of the facility have been tasked to come up with effective promotional and marketing strategies to help attract tourists.