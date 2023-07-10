Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park officially opens tomorrow

Tourists visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, capital of Ghana, July 4, 2023. Ghana on Tuesday reopened the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a major cultural heritage in the capital city of Accra to memorize the country's first president, in the hope of boosting tourism. The park, first opened in 1992, has just completed its refurbishment under the Ghanaian government's five-year project to boost tourism and hospitality as critical drivers of socio-economic development. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)
The redeveloped and modernised Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) will officially be opened to the public from tomorrow, Tuesday 11, 2023.  

The Park was temporarily closed on Friday July 7, to allow for preparations towards its commercial operations.

The Acting Director of the Park,  Mr. Edward Quao, in a release issued to the Ghana News Agency  on Monday, wished all visitors a pleasant and enriching experience at the redeveloped park.

