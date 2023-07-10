Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park officially opens tomorrow

The redeveloped and modernised Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) will officially be opened to the public from tomorrow, Tuesday 11, 2023.

The Park was temporarily closed on Friday July 7, to allow for preparations towards its commercial operations.

The Acting Director of the Park, Mr. Edward Quao, in a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, wished all visitors a pleasant and enriching experience at the redeveloped park.