The management of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, in Accra, has announced the re-opening of the facility to the public on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The re-opening of the Park followed the easing of restrictions on the country’s tourist sites and attractions and open-air drinking spots announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his 14th address to the nation on Sunday, July 26.

Alhaji Abubakari Issah Osman, the Director of the Park announced this on Friday at a presentation of Personal Protective equipment by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to the Park, towards helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The items are one box of hand sanitizer, a box of liquid soap, two packs of tissue, six handwashing stations, and a thermometer gun.

Alhaji Osman described the re-opening of the Park as great news to the management because the closure of the facility in March had impacted on the revenue generation of the organization.

He said management was well prepared to receive visitors to the Park, stressing that it had disinfected the facility and cleaned the environment for public use.

“We promise to ensure that all visitors adhered to the COVID-19 health protocols prescribed by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service for the safety of all and sundry”, Alhaji Osman said.

He said 15 visitors would be allowed at a time in the Museum with strict adherence to the social distancing rule and urged visitors to come with their facemasks.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer, GTA said the items were presented on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to help the management of the Park prepare adequately to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He underscored the contribution of the tourism sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product in terms of foreign exchange and stated that the re-opening of the place would provide job opportunities and support the local economy.

The Chief Executive Officer pledged the Authority’s readiness to support the management of the Park to make it a destination of choice globally.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is the final resting place of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, and Africanist.

It also houses the mortal remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s wife, Fathia Nkrumah with the tomb designed by Don Arthur.

The Park also hosts rare artifacts relating to Ghana’s independence and gives visitors an in-depth history of the Sub-Saharan struggle for independence.