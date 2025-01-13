Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park Sees Surge in Visitors After Renovation

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Mausoleum Park (KNMMP) has experienced a significant increase in patronage, with approximately 200,000 visitors per month since its reopening in July 2023.

This surge in interest follows a major rehabilitation project funded by the World Bank in partnership with the Ghanaian government.

Edward Quao, the acting director of the park, highlighted this impressive growth during a visit by a World Bank delegation led by Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank President for Western and Central Africa. Quao noted that the park’s appeal has greatly expanded, both domestically and internationally, since its renovation.

“Before 2019, the park saw fewer than 30,000 visitors annually. However, during the ‘Year of Return’ campaign, the numbers increased to 98,000. Since the park’s rehabilitation began in July 2023, we’ve been welcoming nearly 200,000 visitors every month,” Quao shared.

He also pointed out the addition of new facilities, including a modern reception area, which has enhanced the overall visitor experience. This expansion has played a significant role in drawing more tourists, particularly from within Ghana. “Domestic tourism is now competing strongly with international tourism at the park,” Quao noted.

The park, originally built in 1991 and inaugurated in 1992, had not undergone major renovations for nearly two decades. The revitalization project has not only enhanced the park’s physical infrastructure but has also reestablished it as a key national tourist attraction, particularly in commemorating Ghana’s founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

World Bank’s Ousmane Diagana praised the efforts to preserve Ghana’s history while boosting the tourism sector. “The success of this project underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage while simultaneously contributing to the country’s economic development through tourism,” he said. Diagana’s visit also included a symbolic signing of the guestbook and a tour of the park, where he engaged with park officials to understand its growing role in Ghana’s tourism and national pride.

In a related development, the Savannah Region has also seen an uptick in tourism numbers. Sites like the Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque, and the Salaga Slave Market have attracted a significant rise in visitors, with 23,900 tourists recorded in 2024—a notable increase from the previous year. Improved infrastructure and preservation efforts, such as the protection of wildlife and the rehabilitation of cultural heritage sites, have played a key role in this growth.

The tourism boost in both regions reflects the government’s focus on cultural preservation and the economic benefits of a flourishing tourism sector, which continues to create job opportunities and enhance the local economy. The World Bank’s involvement in such projects highlights the importance of sustainable development and the promotion of both domestic and international tourism as key drivers of economic growth.