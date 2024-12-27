Kwame Opoku Shines in Kotoko’s 2-0 Win Over Bibiani Goldstars

Kwame Opoku marked his first start since rejoining Asante Kotoko with a brilliant goal, helping the Porcupine Warriors secure a 2-0 victory over Bibiani Goldstars in the Ghana Premier League on Friday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match saw Kotoko take an early lead in the 18th minute, when Justice Blay converted a penalty after a Goldstars defender handled Ndongani Samba Gilbani’s header, which was heading towards goal.

Kotoko continued to dominate, keeping Goldstars under pressure throughout the game. The visitors’ hopes of a comeback were dashed in the 36th minute when Bright Boakye Kyereh was shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Kotoko’s Amidu, reducing Goldstars to 10 men.

Opoku, who had come close with a flying header just before the break, sealed the victory for Kotoko in the 74th minute with a calm and composed strike, showcasing his quality and skill.

The win boosts Kotoko’s momentum, pushing them to second place in the league, just three points behind the leaders. They dominated possession, holding 51% of the ball, and created 14 goal attempts, with seven on target. Goldstars, in contrast, only managed two shots on target.

With this fourth straight win, Kotoko is building serious momentum in their title challenge.